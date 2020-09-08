Cleveland Metropolitan School District’s first day: Important updates on virtual learning

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metropolitan School District began its 2020-21 school year at home today because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Months ago the district chose to start the first nine weeks of the school year remotely on Sept. 8.
Although Cuyahoga County is now in the “orange” level instead of “red” for Covid-19 cases, CMSD CEO Eric Gordon cited a previous rise in cases as a main reason for the remote learning decision.
The district said it surveyed families and the staff and many showed an uneasiness about returning to buildings at first.
The school board also expressed strong support for virtual learning for the first quarter of the school year.
Gordon will provide morning, afternoon and evening announcements on 19 News’ streaming platforms on how the first day is going and share important new information parents and students will need on the first day.
Have questions for the district or Gordon? Share them on the Back to School in NEO Facebook group.
