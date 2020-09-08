Cleveland Schools continues to distribute devices, offer meal plans as school year begins

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Tuesday marks the first day of school for the Cleveland Metropolitan School District (CMSD).
At least the first nine months of classes will be held remotely, and the district says all students will have devices for those online classes soon.
In a letter to parents and students, CMSD said final student device distribution will take place Tuesday and Wednesday of this week.
CMSD is also offering two meal plans for area families.
Families can choose to pick up a day’s worth of meals four times a week (with double meals provided once a week) or a week’s worth of food once a week. Click here for more information on meal plans.
All Cleveland families can pick up meals, even if they do not have students enrolled in CMSD.
In addition, the district has set up a website to help families prepare to go back to school.
The website has advice on creating a routine and accessing online resources.
CMSD CEO Eric Gordon will be on 19 News streaming platforms Tuesday at 7:30 a.m., 12 p.m., and 5:30 p.m. to answer questions about the start of the school year.
