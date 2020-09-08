FBI searching for Richmond Heights bank robber wearing yellow construction vest

RICHMOND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - The FBI is searching for the man accused of robbing the Citizens Bank in Richmond Heights on Tuesday.
The robbery happened at approximately 12:47 p.m. on 690 Richmond Road.
According to the FBI, the man wearing a yellow construction fest and blue surgical mask walked up to the teller station saying this was a holdup and demanded they give him the money they just put in the door.
The teller did so and gave the man an undisclosed amount of money, according to the FBI.
The FBI said there was no weapon seen and no physical injuries reported.
The man was described by the FBI to be between 25 to 30-years-old and soft-spoken.
Call Richmond Heights Police at (216) 486-1234 if you can identify him.
The FBI said reward money is available for information leading to the successful identification and prosecution of the individual responsible.
Tips can remain anonymous.
