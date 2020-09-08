Hatred for COVID-19 included in list of 309 rejected Ohio vanity plates (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - During the pandemic the committee that decides which vanity plates are approved continued to meet.
This time around, Covid-19-related plates happened to be rejected with hundreds more.
There are three reasons a plate will be rejected by the Ohio Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV):
- Contains combinations and/phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are profane, (that is, swearwords or expletives), obscene, sexually explicit or scatological (i.e., pertaining to feces or excrement).
- Contains words, combinations and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that are so offensive that they could reasonably be expected to provoke a violent response from viewers without additional comment.
- Contains words, combinations and/or phrases (in any language and when read either frontward or backward) that advocate immediate lawlessness or advocate lawless activities.
While everyone would agree COVID-19 is not a good thing, you can’t be vulgar about your dislike of the deadly disease which is why FUCOVID, and FKCOVID were rejected.
Along the same lines, while this year has seen some brutal headlines FK2020 was also rejected.
Here are the rest of the rejected plates so far in 2020.
Warning: Many of these (actually most) are profane and graphic.
