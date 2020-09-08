22 deaths, an additional 656 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Tuesday, the Department of Health said 4,298 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 131,992 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
These numbers will be updated LIVE at 2 p.m.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is set to speak at 2 p.m. regarding the latest COVID-19 information and orders.
An additional 6,848 cases and 289 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 13,967 hospitalizations reported on Tuesday, at least 3,042 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
