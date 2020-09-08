Merwin’s Wharf reopening for patio dining

CLEVELAND (WOIO) - Cleveland Metroparks is reopening Merwin’s Wharf in The Flats for patio dining, carry out and walk up window service this Thursday.
Patio service will be expanded into the green space surrounding the restaurant to help ensure social distancing.
The inside of the restaurant will not be open to the public.
Merwin’s Wharf will be open Thursdays through Sundays starting September 10 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Reservations are strongly recommended and can be made by calling (216)-664-5696 during business hours, or anytime online at clevelandmetroparks.com/merwinswharf.
Parties are limited to 6 people or less.
