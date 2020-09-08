Monday was the third wettest day ever recorded in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service say Monday’s rainfall accumulated to nearly 4 inches in Cleveland.
The 3.98 inches of rain measured on Labor Day at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport was the third wettest day ever recorded, according to the NWS.
Downpours led to widespread flooding and high-standing water throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio on Monday. Some communities experienced over 5 inches of rain.
The wettest day in Cleveland occurred exactly 24 years ago from Monday’s rainfall with a total of 4.59 inches.
