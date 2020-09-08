Monday was the third wettest day ever recorded in Cleveland

Chagrin River, rain led to widespread flooding throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | September 8, 2020 at 9:06 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 9:06 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service say Monday’s rainfall accumulated to nearly 4 inches in Cleveland.

The 3.98 inches of rain measured on Labor Day at Cleveland-Hopkins Airport was the third wettest day ever recorded, according to the NWS.

Downpours led to widespread flooding and high-standing water throughout Cleveland and Northeast Ohio on Monday. Some communities experienced over 5 inches of rain.

The wettest day in Cleveland occurred exactly 24 years ago from Monday’s rainfall with a total of 4.59 inches.

