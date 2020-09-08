Monday was the third wettest day ever recorded in Cleveland

Widespread heavy rain occurred across the area, with as much as 4-5+" of rain being measured in many areas. Here is a map of radar estimated rain from across the area.

Color code:

grey: less than 0.25"

blue: 0.25-1.00"

green: 1-2"

yellow/orange: 2-3"

red: 3-4"

white/pink: 4-6" pic.twitter.com/sAmIC0y0h3