Northeast Ohio Weather: 80s and humid today with a risk of showers/storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front remains right over our area. We still run the risk of a few showers this morning and a few storms this afternoon, but the coverage is a fraction of what we dealt with yesterday. Most of the time it will be dry. The storms that do develop, however, will contain locally heavy rain. Plenty of cloud cover this morning associated with the widespread rain and storms in central Ohio. The clouds will thin some by afternoon. We have a warm and humid air mass in place. Afternoon temperatures will make it well in the 80s for most of us. It will be cooler along the lakeshore and east of Cleveland. I went with a partly cloudy sky tonight with a small chance of a storm. It remains humid. We will fall to around 60 degrees by early tomorrow morning.