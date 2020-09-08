Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine returns this afternoon, quite humid through Wednesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front is nearby today, hence the persistent morning cloud cover some of us have been dealing with.
This front will actually be hanging around the region through Thursday, so that will keep a fair amount of cloud cover in the area through Thursday, particularly closer to the lakeshore and west of I-71.
In the short term, I do think we’ll see a little more sunshine breaking out during the second half of the day.
This will allow temperatures to climb into the 80s this afternoon.
If you’re keeping track, normal highs for this time of the year are in the 70s.
While most areas will get through today with little to no rainfall, we’ll need to closely watch the radar this afternoon, as a few hit or miss showers and storms will be possible.
The areas most likely to see these are west of I-77 and I-71.
Showers and storms will fizzle out before 10:00 PM, so not everyone will see rain.
Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 60s by morning.
Tomorrow will be another warm and muggy day with highs topping out in the low 80s along the lakeshore and in the mid and upper 80s inland.
Cooler, less humid weather will arrive on Thursday.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.