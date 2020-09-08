Ohio advocates say the laws protecting sexual assault victims have far too many holes in them

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jessica Simpkins opened up about a painful episode in her life when she was left in a shattered mental state at just the age of 15.
Simpkins was assaulted twice by her central Ohio pastor, a shocking betrayal of her trust, according to court documents.
She was awarded $3.5 million by a civil jury only to have the amount reduced to $250,000.
The $250,000 included her attorney fees and litigation expenses.
Simpkin’s lawyer, John Fitch, says these reductions and damage caps deprive victims of the compensation they need to deal with a lifetime of mental and emotional trauma.
That’s why they are urging lawmakers to consider a bill that will give victims full compensation.
Something they say will make the process of healing easier.
“The court should find this statute unconstitutional as it applies to children who are sexually abused," he said.
The injustice she spoke about today is something Simpkins is now devoting her life to reversing.
She wants to make sure other survivors also have a fighting chance at life and justice.
Simpkins' case is final but a companion case is still on appeal in Cleveland.
“They need to look at the victim look at the story it’s an awful crime that’s being committed and victims need to be protected instead of the predators," she said.
