Parma City Council announces script sign picture of the month contest

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - You might be familiar with the script Cleveland signs around the city.
Now, Parma is celebrating a script sign of its own- and there could be a prize in it for you.
Parma City Council President Sean Patrick Brennan recently announced the Script Parma Picture of the Month Contest in hopes of boosting community pride.
To enter, just take a picture of you or a group of people at the sign and email it to Brennan at councilmanbrennan@msn.com.
The individual who submits the winning photo will receive a $25 gift card to Rookies Sports Bar and Grill, the sponsor of the contest.
The winner will also receive a script Parma lapel pin.
Be sure to include your full name, address, and phone number in your email.
The sign is located next to the Parma splash pad at Anthony Zielinski Park on Ridgewood Drive.
Councilman Brennan led the effort to bring the script Parma sign to the community and says he “could not be happier with the results.”
The script Parma sign was first unveiled in May 2019.
