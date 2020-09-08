Photographers document Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland

Mason Smith and Tamekia Henderson get a close and personal look at May 30 protest in Cleveland.
By Tamu Thomas | September 8, 2020 at 8:32 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 8:32 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Summer 2020 will go down as a three-month stretch of mass protests around the country.

The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked worldwide demonstrations where protesters called for racial justice.

[ The Next 400 series takes steps to examine and eradicate systemic racism ]

Two Cleveland area photographers, Mason Smith and Tamekia Henderson, shared with 19 News their photos and their experiences of the May 30 protest in downtown Cleveland.

It was an experience neither will never forget.

