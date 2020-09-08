  Photographers document Black Lives Matter protest in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer. Summer 2020 will go down as a three-month stretch of mass protests around the country.
The killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis sparked worldwide demonstrations where protesters called for racial justice.
Two Cleveland area photographers, Mason Smith and Tamekia Henderson, shared with 19 News their photos and their experiences of the May 30 protest in downtown Cleveland.
It was an experience neither will never forget.
