Quiet Baldwin Wallace campus rocked by 2 armed robberies Monday night

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - Students expressed shock at the crimes that happened within 15 minutes of each other Monday night after 8:30 p.m.
“It was scary,” says BW student Roemello Davis. “This is probably the last thing I expect.”
“I can’t really believe that. It’s so out of the ordinary,” says BW student Christian Pfeiffer.
“Last night, here in the city of Berea, we had two armed robberies of two females,” says Lt. Tom Walker of the Berea Police Department. “There was a weapon involved. One of the males did have a handgun. The females were ordered, the one to turn over her vehicle and the other to empty her pockets.”
Baldwin Wallace University president Bob Helmer confirmed the incident on social media after students received notification from the University almost immediately.
“About 10 minutes after, we started getting the alerts and stuff from the BW alert people,” says student Julia Sheringer.
The suspects robbed an 18-year-old student just off campus at Seminary and East Grand Streets then stole a car from a 21-year old woman from an overflow parking lot by Giant Eagle on West Bridge Street a few minutes later, near student housing.
“It’s a freak incident,” says Pfeiffer. “It’s fine now, but it was scary when it happened.”
“You always have to be cautious as you do on any college campus,” says Sherlinger. “I think especially at night because anything can happen.”
The suspects made off in a black 2016 Acura MDX with Ohio plates AP94.
