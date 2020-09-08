Stark County man found competent to stand trial for the 2017 murders of his mom and brother

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County judge ruled Jacob Timothy Stockdale is competent to stand trial.
Stockdale has pleaded not guilty to killing his mother and brother on June 15, 2017.
Stark County Sheriff deputies said Stockdale murdered James William Stockdale, 21, and Kathryn Barbara Stockdale, 54, inside their Bethlehem Township home.
James and Jacob Stockdale were members of the Stockdale Family Band.
Stockdale’s trial is scheduled to start on Jan. 26, 2021 in front of Stark County Common Pleas Judge Frank Forchione.
