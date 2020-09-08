Stark County man sentenced to 12 months in jail for shooting his dog in the face

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County man who was found guilty by jury of shooting his dog was sentenced to a year in prison.
Kevin Fishburn was convicted on one count of cruelty to companion animals for shooting his own dog in the face and sentenced on Tuesday.
The Massillon-area resident told deputies he shot his dog in January on public hunting grounds because “he feared for his own safety,” according to investigators.
A resident found the injured dog, named Zeus, running in the area later that day and took the animal to a nearby veterinarian for emergency care.
Zeus has since recovered from his injuries.
