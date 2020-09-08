Stark County man sentenced to 12 months in jail for shooting his dog in the face

Kevin Fishburn at sentencing (Source: WOIO)
By Chris Anderson | September 8, 2020 at 11:27 AM EDT - Updated September 8 at 11:28 AM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County man who was found guilty by jury of shooting his dog was sentenced to a year in prison.

Kevin Fishburn was convicted on one count of cruelty to companion animals for shooting his own dog in the face and sentenced on Tuesday.

The Massillon-area resident told deputies he shot his dog in January on public hunting grounds because “he feared for his own safety,” according to investigators.

A resident found the injured dog, named Zeus, running in the area later that day and took the animal to a nearby veterinarian for emergency care.

Resident found a dog shot in Stark County Wednedsay. (Source: Soehnlen Veterinary)

Zeus has since recovered from his injuries.

