Stranded driver in waist-high floodwaters rescued by Pepper Pike police (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police throughout Northeast Ohio had a busy Labor Day due to the torrential downpours that swept through the area.
On Monday afternoon, an officer from the Pepper Pike Police Department assisted a motorist who was stranded in floodwaters that nearly covered the headlights of his car.
Pepper Pike police said the man was safely removed from the car without injuries.
Cleveland experienced the third wettest day on record on Monday with nearly 4 inches with other areas measuring more than 5 inches of rainfall.
