19 Troubleshooter: City replaces missing pedestrian signal after story airs on 19 News

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Less than one week after 19 News aired a story about a dangerous crosswalk in Ohio City, the city of Cleveland replaced the missing pedestrian signal at the center of concern.
The signal, which would normally be placed on either side of Lorain Avenue at West 24th Street, was initially removed due to construction of the new development in the neighborhood’s market square area.
In the wake of social media buzz, the 19 News Troubleshooters began pressing the city for answers.
Our first story aired on Tuesday, September 1.
That same day, we reached out to Mayor Frank Jackson’s office, along with the traffic engineering department, to push for action. We didn’t hear back from either.
We also completed an online form on the traffic engineering department’s website, which is also accessible to citizens who wish to file informal complaints about city services.
19 News learned that later that day, an city inspection crew had been sent to the scene.
By Saturday, September 5, a temporary signal had been put up.
It’s unclear exactly when it was placed there.
“Thank God nobody got hurt,” said a man who only identified himself as Sundance. “Oh I feel safe, very safe.”
He spoke to 19 News after leaving the RTA station which, along with the West Side Market, bookends the crosswalk. For that reason, several people expressed concern about the lack of a clear signaling device for pedestrians.
“That could be a very deadly hazard,” Susie White told 19 News before the signal was replaced. “If someone is zooming through here, then of course there probably will be an accident.”
There had been recent buzz about the crosswalk on social media, which set the signal replacement into motion.
Ward 3 City Councilman Kerry McCormack vowed to look into the issue when he was tagged in the thread on Twitter.
