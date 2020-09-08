Willoughby police arrest man with drugs and fake urine

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willowick man stopped for a traffic violation was arrested for drug trafficking.
Willoughby police said the 19-year-old was pulled over on Sept. 4 at 10:30 p.m. leaving the Motel 6 on Maplegrove Road.
K-9 Loki was brought to the scene and detected the odor of illegal narcotics, said police.
During the search, officers said they found four bags of marijuana, three smoking pipes, marijuana grinders, a digital scale, baggies, fake urine and money.
The 19-year-old was given a future court date in Willoughby Municipal Court.
