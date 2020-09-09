ATV driver seriously injured in Lorain County crash

By Steph Krane | September 9, 2020 at 9:55 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 9:55 AM

HUNTINGTON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The driver of an ATV is seriously injured after crashing into a car Tuesday night.

Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) is investigating the crash, which took place around 9:40 p.m. Tuesday on State Route 58 in Huntington Township.

OSHP said 34-year-old Thomas L. Evans was riding a 2005 Kawasaki Prairie ATV when he crossed the centerline.

Evans hit a 2018 Ford Ecosport head-on.

The driver of the Ford, 73-year-old Janis R. Mason, sustained minor injuries as a result of the crash.

OSHP said alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The ATV was not using any safety equipment.

