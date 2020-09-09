Cleveland Police searching for semi-truck grand theft suspects caught on camera by victim’s GoPro

By Rachel Vadaj | September 9, 2020 at 9:59 PM EDT - Updated September 9 at 10:03 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - When Cleveland police recovered the semi-truck and trailer stolen by a group of men, they also found the truck driver’s GoPro that caught the theft and the suspects' faces on camera.

Police said the grand theft of a motor vehicle happened on July 28 when the group of suspects stole the semi-truck and trailer parked at JP Logistics on 3751 Valley Road.

When the truck was recovered, the activated Go-Pro left behind by the suspects showed them going through the trailer and one of them driving it to the Save-A-Lot parking lot on Brookpark Road.

Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers (216) 252-7463 if you can identify them.

