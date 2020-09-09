Cleveland Police searching for thief who smashed car window with rock in St. Ignatius High School parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are searching for the suspect caught smashing a car window with a rock to steal something inside in the St. Ignatius High School parking lot.
Police said the criminal damaging and theft happened on Saturday at 1911 W. 30th St.
Surveillance footage caught the suspect grabbing a rock, smashing out the rear driver’s side window, reaching inside, and stealing an unknown item, according to police.
Police said the suspect was wearing a white jersey with the number 23 on the back, red tennis shoes, a red baseball cap, and dark shorts.
Call Detective Murphy at (216) 623-5217 or Crime Stoppers at (216) 252-7463 if you can identify him or have any more information on the case.
