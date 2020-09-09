26 deaths, an additional 973 COVID-19 cases reported in Ohio over the last 24 hours

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As of Wednesday, the Department of Health said 4,324 Ohioans have died from the coronavirus with at least 132,965 cases reported statewide since the start of the pandemic.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine is not holding a briefing on Wednesday.
An additional 6,919 cases and 290 deaths are presumed to be linked to COVID-19 under the CDC expanded definitions and included in the Ohio Department of Health’s reporting.
Out of the 14,083 hospitalizations reported on Wednesday, at least 3,054 individuals were admitted to intensive care units.
