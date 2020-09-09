Euclid man pleads not guilty to murdering girlfriend’s daughter

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday to murdering his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter.
Euclid police said Devon Mallory killed Sofia Echevarria.
The toddler died on July 30.
Mallory was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence.
Mallory is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Sept. 16.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.