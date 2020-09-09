Euclid man pleads not guilty to murdering girlfriend’s daughter

By Julia Tullos | September 9, 2020 at 9:38 AM EDT - Updated September 9 at 9:38 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Euclid man pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Wednesday to murdering his girlfriend’s 18-month-old daughter.

Euclid police said Devon Mallory killed Sofia Echevarria.

The 18-month-old Euclid girl died on July 30, 2020. (Source: OBIT)

Mallory was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, felonious assault, endangering children, involuntary manslaughter and domestic violence.

Mallory is being held on a $1 million bond and will be back in court on Sept. 16.

