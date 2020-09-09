Funeral for slain Cleveland police detective moved to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The funeral for James Skernivitz, the Cleveland police officer who was shot and killed in the line of duty, has been moved to a larger venue.
Services, originally scheduled to take place at St. John the Evangelist in downtown, will now be held at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday, Sept. 11 at 10 a.m., according to the obituary for the 22-year veteran of the Cleveland Division of Police.
Skernivitz, 53, was working undercover when he was fatally shot on Sept. 3 while sitting in a parked car on Cleveland’s West side during an apparent attempted robbery, according to investigators.
A civilian passenger sitting in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car was also killed during the incident.
Three people have been charged in connection to Skernivitz’s death; an 18-year-old and two teenagers.
Visitation is planned for Thursday beginning at 2 p.m. at A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights.
