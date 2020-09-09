Independence Police K-9 team nabs suspects wanted for Baldwin Wallace University armed robberies

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio (WOIO) - Meet Rambo, one half of the Independence Police K-9 team credited with capturing suspects who were on the run after a terrifying crime spree.
It started Labor Day near Baldwin Wallace University in Berea. Police say the suspects robbed two women at gunpoint, even stealing one of their cars to getaway.
The crimes happened within minutes of each other.
“There was a weapon involved. One of the males did have a handgun.The females were older, the one to turn over her vehicle and the other to empty her pockets," said Lt. Tom Walker of the Berea Police Department.
The University President took to social media to warn students:
Wednesday morning, police spotted the stolen car on I-77 near Independence. They tell 19 News, the suspects got out of the car and ran into some woods. But officers wouldn’t give up, and neither did Rambo. They chased them down and slapped the cuffs on them.
“They managed to keep on the trail them, Rambo alerted there was some foliage in the backyards and started barking. Officer Wadely made the announcement there was a K-9 present to come out and surrender, and they gave themselves up, we took them into custody,” said Chief Mike Kilbane, Independence Police Department.
Five juveniles were arrested for armed robbery, carjacking with other charges pending. Multiple agencies, including Cleveland Police Department, Valley View Police Department, Berea Police Department, and Independence Police Department, were involved.
Chief Kilbane says they were a danger to the community.
“These are the types of criminals we really prioritize getting off the streets,” he said. “It pays off when you get a serious incident like that, everything worked perfectly and I can’t say enough about how successful and what a fantastic job this team did,” said Chief Kilbane.
