Investigation that stems from Akron vape store selling drugs results in seizure of over 2,500 pounds of marijuana products

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A joint-operation between local, county, and federal investigators resulted in several arrests and the seizure of various marijuana products.
Operation Vapor Trail launched in February 2019 after a complaint was made claiming 40-year-old Christopher Mitchell was selling drugs from his Akron-Area vape store Dubba Bubbas.
Investigators learned that Mitchell’s primary supplier was 24-year-old Demarco Jones, currently of Canal Fulton, according to Akron police.
The DEA adopted the investigation in December 2019, which showed that Jones' illegal activities allegedly spanned throughout several Northeast Ohio counties.
On Sept. 4, Jones was arrested on federal charges, as well as:
- George May, 22, of Tallmadge
- Tyrone Keith, 44, of Canton
- DaShawn Jones, 45, of Kenmore
Items seized while serving the federal search warrants include:
- 18 firearms
- 774 pounds of marijuana
- 422 pounds of edibles
- 1,143 pounds of THC vapes
- 203 pounds of marijuana “shatter”
- Over $250,000 in currency
“The suspects arrested in this operation are a threat to our community, as are the 18 guns, which were illegally possessed, and thousands of pounds of drugs,” Akron Police Chief Kenneth Ball II said.
Police say the edibles were branded in packaging that is similar to items marketed towards children, which could have been dangerous to unsuspecting kids.
“The defendants in this case allegedly went to great lengths to market, sell and transport marijuana and THC products, often designed to look like candies and cereals, to their customers in the Northern District and across the country,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
Akron police were assisted with members of the DEA and FBI, as well as investigators from the Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina, and Mahoning County Sheriff’s Offices.
