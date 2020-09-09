Judge to decide if accused Westlake, Bay Village serial hit and run driver is competent

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland woman who is accused of striking four people and two dogs in three separate hit-and-run incidents in Westlake and Bay Village has been referred to a psychiatric clinic.
Shayla Harris, 24, will undergo treatment and the judge will then decide if she is competent to stand trial.
Harris has pleaded not guilty to four counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault and two counts of injuring animals.
Westlake police said on April 4 at about 9:45 p.m., Harris struck a 22-year-old woman who was getting her mail on Caroline Circle.
Then, on the evening of April 7, two people and a dog were struck by a driver on the sidewalk along Cahoon Road, near White Oaks restaurant. Both victims, ages 21 and 25, suffered serious injuries.
After she was arrested, Westlake police said Harris admitted to striking a 56-year-old man and his dog in Bay Village on April 1. The man suffered serious, but non-life threatening, injuries.
Police added the two dogs involved appear to be OK.
