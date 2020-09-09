Lorain police confronted, threatened by crowd of more than 100

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Lorain police officers requested back-up from several other departments after being confronted by a large crowd Tuesday evening.
Officers went out to W. 13th Street and Brownell Avenue after a person called 911 and the operator could hear a large disturbance in the background.
When officers arrived, they said they were met by around 150 people, many screaming racial slurs.
Officers said the crowd was also yelling threatening remarks and some charged at officers to provoke a fight.
Officers added when they tried to arrest those individuals, the crowd interfered by pulling at officers from behind and standing in front of them as the suspects fled.
One person even jumped on an officers back, police said.
Several people were taken into custody and police said one of the men arrested had two loaded handguns.
All of the suspects appeared in Lorain Municipal Court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.
The judge set bond for each suspect at $250,000.
“Violence towards public servants will not be tolerated,” said the Lorain City Prosecutor.
Vermilion, Elyria, Sheffield and Amherst police officers, as well as Lorain County Sheriff deputies responded to the scene.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.