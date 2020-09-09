19 month investigation in Akron leads to drug and weapons bust

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -It was a 19-month investigation, eventually dubbed Operation Vapor Trail that saw law enforcement seize thousands of pounds of illegal marijuana products, 18 firearms, and $250,000 cash.
Akron Police Narcotics Detectives acting on a tip began the investigation that eventually led to the DEA, FBI, US Marshals, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the US Attorney’s Office, and Sheriff’s Offices from Summit, Portage, Stark, Medina, and Mahoning Counties joining the investigation.
Four men were arrested, and 3 of them face federal charges for selling Marijuana, edibles, including THC laced breakfast cereal, and THC vapes from various storefronts in multiple Ohio counties.
“This not only allows the community to breathe a sigh of relief, but it also makes what we hope to be a significant dent in their illegal operations,” said Lt. Michael Miller of the Akron Police Department.
Akron Narcotics Detectives began the investigation when someone tipped them that the owner of Dubba Bubba’s, a vape store in Akron, was selling marijuana.
Police say charges are pending against the vape store owner, but the store owner claims he is just a bit player in this case and should not be facing federal charges.
“They federally indicting me right now for eight controlled buys and 24 grams of marijuana that they bought out of this store,” he said. “Yes, I did it, and yes, I shouldn’t have done it, but come on, it’s THC and you got me on a federal indictment because you got somebody in federal custody telling you I am somebody that I am not.”
As the investigation moved on the DEA deemed it as an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force Case.
Akron Narcotics Detectives worked the case continually, and as the area has seen an uptick in gun violence, it was considered a big win getting those guns off the street.
“We hope that translates to fewer instances of gun violence where people are being victimized,” said Lt. Miller.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.