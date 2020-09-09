More staff members at Mentor elementary school test positive for coronavirus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - District officials say two additional staff members from a Mentor-area elementary school tested positive for COVID-19.
In a letter to family members dated Sept. 8, Mentor Superintendent Bill Porter stated that the two new cases means there are now a total of four infections at Hopkins Elementary School, including the principal and a previously-reported teacher.
As a result of the recent infections, remote learning for all Hopkins Elementary School students will be extended through at least Monday, Sept. 21.
The Lake County General Health District is working with Mentor Public Schools to conduct contract tracing and to review COVID-19 protocols.
“Please know, providing a safe learning environment for our students and staff is our absolute number one priority and we are taking this situation very seriously,” Superintendent Porter wrote.
