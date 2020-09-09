Northeast Ohio weather: Flirting with fall on Thursday and Friday, rain returns this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A stationary front is draped across the Great Lakes today.
This feature will slip south through the evening, ushering in cooler, drier air for the end of the work week.
In the short term, it’s still going to be pretty humid today and tonight.
Temperatures will fall into the low and mid 60s by Thursday morning.
Patchy fog will also develop overnight.
That much anticipated cooler air finally arrives on Thursday afternoon.
Highs will only climb into the low 70s along the lakeshore.
Inland areas, such as Akron, Canton, and surrounding communities, will top out around 80 degrees.
We will have considerable cloudiness around the region through the end of the work week.
