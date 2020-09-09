Northeast Ohio Weather: Most of us in the sun today, 80s this afternoon, and humid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A warm air mass remains in place. There is a stationary front that will position itself just south of the lakeshore today. A lake breeze will keep things a little cooler downwind of Lake Erie. I’m expecting a sunny to partly cloudy sky for most of us. The satellite is indicating a low cloud deck in northwest Ohio, including the Sandusky area. I don’t believe this cloud cover will break up much, if at all. It will be difficult to rise in temperature if you are in the clouds. There is going to be a sharp gradient in temperature from northwest to southeast. You could approach 90 degrees in the Akron-Canton area this afternoon. Low-Mid 80s along the lakeshore. You’ll most likely stay in the 60s in you are in the clouds. It will be a humid day and night. A clear sky tonight. Low clouds west of Cleveland. Temperatures drop to the lower 60s by early tomorrow morning.