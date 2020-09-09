ODOT announcing major lane changes this weekend over the Valley View Bridge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a 227 million dollar project, and the Ohio Department of Transportation ODOT is ready to take a huge step forward.
If you drive over the I-480 bridge regularly, then you already know about the on-going construction that has taken place for the past two-plus years.
O-Dot is warning drivers about a major shift in lanes over the I-480 bridge this weekend. It’s because the two-plus year work on the newer bridge is complete. Now construction will begin on the older bridge.
Amanda McFarland, with ODOT, says, “With that bridge being complete, that means we can begin work to replace the driving surfaces on the existing bridges.”
Here are the changes that will take place this weekend:
- I-480 eastbound between I-77 and Transportation Blvd. will have double lane closures Beginning Friday, September 11 at 8 p.m. through 6 a.m. Saturday, September 12, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge. Single lane closures will be implemented on Saturday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. as traffic shift operations continue.
- The I-77 north and southbound exit ramps to I-480 eastbound will be closed beginning Saturday, September 12 at 6 a.m. through 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge.
- Detour will be I-480 westbound to SR 17 westbound to I-480 eastbound.
- I-480 eastbound entrance and exit ramps at Transportation Blvd. will be closed beginning Saturday, September 12 at 6 a.m. through 6. p.m. Saturday, September 12, in order to shift eastbound traffic onto the new I-480 Valley View Bridge.
- Detour for I-480 eastbound exit to Transportation Blvd: I-480 east to Granger Rd. to I-480 west to Transportation Blvd.
- Detour for Transportation Blvd. entrance to I-480 east: Granger Rd. to Broadway Ave. to I-480 eastbound.
- All I-480 eastbound traffic will officially be traveling on the new I-480 Valley View Bridge Beginning Sunday, September 13 through Fall 2021 as crews work on the existing I-480 eastbound bridge. Eastbound traffic will still have access to the I-77 interchange and exit to Transportation Blvd.
