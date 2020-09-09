Ohio police enter 6th day of search for missing 3-year-old boy

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are continuing to ask for information that could help in the search for a missing 3-year-old boy.
Officers from the Toledo Police Department, as well as agents from the FBI and surrounding law enforcement agencies resumed the search on Wednesday morning for Braylen Noble.
Wednesday marks the sixth day investigators have been involved for the toddler, who was reported missing on Sept. 4.
Investigators say Noble, who is nonverbal, went missing from the area of Gibraltar Heights Drive in Toledo wearing a red and white Mickey Mouse shirt.
A $5,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to a safe recovery of Noble.
Contact Toledo police if you have information.
