For the parents of special needs children the virtual classroom can be a struggle

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Maria Bozoklian is frustrated with remote learning.
Her four-year-old son London has autism.
Because he is nonverbal, he conveys his emotions through facial expressions.
The experience, she says, has been extremely tough on both of them.
“For him, I feel frustrated. I feel like this isn’t working, and I think it’s time to look for a different option,” she said.
As a mother, it’s difficult for her to see her son struggle with school.
She says as soon as he logs on to his computer, he gets visibly nervous and upset.
“He cannot focus on the screen it’s really hard for him to stay in front of the screen and follow directions so he’s really not taking advantage,”Bozoklian added, which is why she has given up on virtual learning.
" I was lucky to be able to work from home having my son has made it difficult to keep him during his activities," She said.
So what can parents do to help their children who are having a tough time doing their school work at home?
There are several products like compression vests to help kids with autism focus and be able to express their emotions.
As for Bozoklian, she decided to do something about her son’s situation. She’s enrolled London at the Building Blocks school to help relieve his stress and focus on his school work.
“It’s working well I see improvement I see progress every week I notice things that he wasn’t doing a week before,” she said.
