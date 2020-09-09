66 people charged with federal crimes in Cleveland since Operation Legend started

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A total of 66 people have been charged with federal crimes since Operation Legend was expanded to Cleveland on July 29, Department of Justice officials said.
This includes:
- 41 people charged with narcotics related offenses
- 22 people charged with firearms related offenses
- 3 defendants charged with other violent crimes
“We have made significant progress in Cleveland since the launch of Operation Legend. This progress includes arresting and charging drug traffickers, removing illegal firearms off our streets and putting repeat violent crime offenders behind bars,” said U.S. Attorney Justin Herdman.
Operation Legend is a partnership between federal, state and local law enforcement officials to combat violent crime.
On July 29, Department of Justice officials sent more than 25 investigators from the FBI, DEA and ATF to Cleveland.
Besides Cleveland, Operation Legend is also operating in Albuquerque, Chicago, Detroit, Indianapolis, Kansas City, Memphis, Milwaukee and St. Louis.
Since Operation Legend began on July 8, federal officials said there have been more than 2,000 arrests and 544 firearms seized nationwide.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.