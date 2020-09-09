Q&A: Ohio State researcher on whether or not to get COVID-19 vaccine

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Two weeks ago, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order that all states have a COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan in place by Nov. 1.
The CDC is not saying a vaccine will be ready by that date, only that states have a plan in place for when a vaccine is available.
“CDC urgently requests your assistance in expediting applications for these distribution facilities and, if necessary, asks that you consider waiving requirements that would prevent these facilities from becoming fully operational by November 1, 2020,” Robert Redfield, director of the CDC wrote in a letter to states in late August.
Ohio State researchers have been involved in trials for the vaccine as well as experiments to bioengineer a specific protein to fight the coronavirus.
“We’ve been engineering messenger RNA for four years, and earlier this year we made some progress identifying a role for UTRs – and then COVID-19 happened,” said Yizhou Dong, senior author of the study and associate professor of pharmaceutics and pharmacology at The Ohio State University.
Wednesday morning we will be doing a question and answer session with Dr. Dong on what people should expect if, and when, a vaccine is discovered and approved by the FDA.
