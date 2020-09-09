69-year-old man dies after crashing in McDonald’s drive thru

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 69-year-old man died Wednesday afternoon after striking a steel post while in the Mansfield McDonald’s drive thru.
The victim’s identity is currently unknown, and police said he was alone in his vehicle.
He sustained injuries to the upper half of his body in the crash.
He was driving a Ford F-150 truck at the time of the accident, which happened around 12:30 p.m. on N. Trimble Road.
A release said there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were involved.
This crash is under investigation.
If you witnessed the crash and were not already interviewed, please contact Mansfield Police at (419) 755-9724 and ask for Sgt. Paul Lumadue or a shift supervisor.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.