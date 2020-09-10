Cleveland Heights police officers rescue woman from burning home (video)

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Several Cleveland Heights police officers are being credited with saving the life of a woman trapped in a burning home.
City officials said police were the first to arrive at the house fire around 6:40 p.m. Wednesday in the 2300 block of Lee Road.
Witnesses told officers the woman was on the second floor and could not escape.
Officers Sciavoni and Lewis and Sgt. Lasker immediately entered the home, but the smoke was thick and heavy and they could not see, police said.
The officers then went back outside, went to the rear of the house, forced open the door and brought the woman to safety.
She was transported to a local hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation, but will be OK, police said.
Two firefighters and three police officers were treated and released for smoke inhalation, exhaustion and dehydration.
“Great job by all CHPD and Fire personnel who were on scene. It was a great team effort in ensuring both residents were safe and did not suffer serious harm,” said Cleveland Heights police.
City officials said it took several hours to bring the fire under control.
Part of the problem was the large amount of items stored in the fire area and attic, said city officials.
City officials added the house will likely be a total loss, due to the collapse of portions of the attic into the second floor.
