Community reacts to increase in gas stations shootings

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - There have been as many as 12 confirmed shootings at gas stations throughout the greater Cleveland metropolitan area.
Gregory Davis of East Cleveland is fed up.
“This location is dangerous and people need to start demanding that city officials do something right away," said the longtime resident.
On Tuesday night off Miles Road in Cleveland Karen Hunter was shot in the head and died at an area gas station.
Shaw High School sits directly across the street from 3 gas stations that have had gun violence activity within a few inches of its student body.
“Our people are dying and we we must give them a safer place to live and go to school and these gas stations must go,” said an angry Davis.
