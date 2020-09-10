COVID-19 positive Miami University students throw party, Oxford Police Department says

OXFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Oxford Police Department cited six men who attended a house party Saturday, and one of them was supposed to be under quarantine after testing positive for COVID-19 a week prior.
Bodycam footage shows a group of men gathered outside a home on E. Walnut Street, and none of them are wearing masks.
An Oxford PD officer approaches the gathering, and one of the partygoers tells the officer that 20 people attended.
He runs one of the student’s IDs and then calls the young man over.
“I’ve never seen this before, there’s an input on the computer that you tested positive for COVID?” the officer asks.
The student answers, “Yes.”
“When was this?”
“This was, um, a week ago.”
The student tells the officer that everyone at the party has coronavirus.
According to Local 12, more than 1,000 Miami University students have COVID-19.
Five of the six people cited lived in the home.
Miami University said violators are being charging for mass gathering citations under endangering public health and safety in the student code of conduct.
This may lead to suspensions.
Miami University is starting in-person classes on Sept. 21.
