CuyahogaCounts Census events this Thursday in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County may loose $5 billion in program funding over the next 10 years if the census self-response rate does not increase from 65.8%.
Complete the 2020 Census by Sept. 30 to ensure you get counted.
Fill out the census at either of these Thursday, Sept. 10 events:
- East Cleveland Salvation Army Food Distribution and Hot Meal, happening from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at 1507 Doan Avenue, East Cleveland
- Cleveland Public Library Census Van Pop UP, happening from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Library 8216 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland'
You can also fill the census out online here or call 844-330-2020 to fill it out over the phone.
Do you still have questions? Get in-person help at a workshop.
Census facts:
- 3 out of 10 households in Cuyahoga County have not completed their census
- No government agency , including the FBI, CIA and ICE, can use your census response against you in court
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.