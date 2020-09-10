#CuyahogaCounts Census events this Thursday in Cleveland

#CuyahogaCounts Census events this Thursday in Cleveland
Get counted! (Source: WTVM)
By Avery Williams | September 10, 2020 at 5:54 AM EDT - Updated September 10 at 5:54 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County may loose $5 billion in program funding over the next 10 years if the census self-response rate does not increase from 65.8%.

Complete the 2020 Census by Sept. 30 to ensure you get counted.

Fill out the census at either of these Thursday, Sept. 10 events:

- East Cleveland Salvation Army Food Distribution and Hot Meal, happening from 9 to 11:30 a.m. at 1507 Doan Avenue, East Cleveland

- Cleveland Public Library Census Van Pop UP, happening from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Cleveland Public Library 8216 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland'

You can also fill the census out online here or call 844-330-2020 to fill it out over the phone.

Do you still have questions? Get in-person help at a workshop.

Go to a census workshop if you have questions begging in-person answers.
Go to a census workshop if you have questions begging in-person answers. (Source: Cuyahoga County)

Census facts:

- 3 out of 10 households in Cuyahoga County have not completed their census

- No government agency , including the FBI, CIA and ICE, can use your census response against you in court

Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.