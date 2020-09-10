Flags across Ohio to be lowered to half-staff for victims of 9/11, Gov. DeWine orders

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has ordered that all flags on public buildings and grounds be flown at half-staff in remembrance of those who died during the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
The order applies to all United States and Ohio flags from sunrise to sunset on Friday.
The governor is also asking all Ohio citizens to observe a statewide moment of silence at 8:46 a.m. on Sept. 11, marking the moment the hijacked American Airlines plane struck the North Tower of the World Trade Center.
