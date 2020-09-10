Funeral plans finalized for Cleveland Police Officer Nick Sabo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland police officer who died by suicide last week, will be laid to rest on Sept. 16.
The Lorain County Coroner said the cause of death for Officer Nick Sabo, 39, was a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Sabo was found dead in his North Ridgeville home early Friday morning, Sept. 4, said the Lorain County Coroner.
Sabo’s death came hours after Cleveland Police Det. James Skernivitz was shot and killed in the line of duty in the area of W. 65th Street and Storer Avenue around 10 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3.
“We are in shock of the news of the passing of Officer Nick Sabo,” Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association President Jeff Follmer said. “He was a great officer and friend. Our hearts our heavy today with the amount of loss we are feeling.”
Sabo came to the Cleveland Division of Police in April of 2013 after serving as a Perry County Sheriff’s Deputy.
He is survived by his wife and children.
Sabo’s funeral will be Sept. 16 at 11 a.m. at Holy Name Church, 8328 Broadway Ave. in Cleveland.
Family will receive friends at the church starting at 10 a.m.
Sabo will be buried at Resthaven Memory Garden Cemetery in Avon.
The F.O.P. has resources available to all first responders. The number is 800-367-6524
Ohio also has a system allowing people in stressful situations to text counselors for help, day or night.
Text the keyword “4hope” to 741741 to speak with a volunteer counselor.
If you want to talk to a counselor over the phone, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.
You can volunteer to work with the help line at crisistextline.org.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.