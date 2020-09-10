Grand jury indicts Cleveland man for shooting pregnant woman, killing unborn baby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of shooting a pregnant woman in her stomach, killing her unborn baby girl, was indicted by the Cuyahoga County Grand Jury.
Arnell Johnson was indicted on several charges; including, aggravated murder and attempted murder.
Cleveland police said the 19-year-old mom was sitting in a car on East 110th Street and Crestwood Avenue just before 1 a.m. on July 30 when shots were fired at her from another car.
According to police, Johnson, 21, and two other men fired at least 21 rounds into her vehicle.
Dwayne Walker, 34, and Timothy Evans, 19, were arrested shortly after the shooting, but Johnson remained on the loose until Aug. 27.
The 19-year-old woman survived her injuries.
