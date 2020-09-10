Hudson City Schools teacher indicted on 2 counts of sexual battery

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 56-year-old Hudson City Schools teacher was indicted on two counts of sexual battery for an alleged incident involving a minor student.
Heidi Hallstein pleaded not guilty to the charges last month.
According to Portage County Sheriff David Doak, the victim is a minor student with Hudson City Schools and the alleged incident happened at Hallstein’s Franklin Township home in January of 2017.
Doak said detectives were made aware of the allegations against Hallstein (formerly Guantner) on Aug. 4.
Hallstein will be back in court on Sept. 18.
She remains out on bond.
Anyone with information on this case to asked call the Portage County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau at (330) 297-3890.
