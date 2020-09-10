Jarvis: Playing football again “a great, great feeling”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr. both battled through injuries in 2019. Both ended up needing surgery, yet both still went over 1,000 yards ... in an offense that really had no rhyme or reason.
Now they’re back, healthier than before, but in an offense that is assumed to be “run first”.
How are they handling that?
“First of all, I love to block,” Landry said during a zoom meeting on Thursday. “That’s part of my game and who I am, and secondly, we’re gonna do whatever it takes to win.”
Still, receivers want the ball, and now healthy again, these two will certainly find their spots. And the lifelong friends and teammates see a difference in each other.
“Yeah, absolutely,” Landry says. “I think being able to have the confidence that a guy like he has, and to be able to come out here each and every day and use his gifts and not feel hindered and not feel restricted ... good to see him out here dominating.”
“I think Jarvis looks great,” Beckham says. “He’s always been a phenomenal player, and I don’t think we’re gonna see anything different.”
“Having two guys like Odell and Jarvis gives us an advantage,” head coach Kevin Stefanski said. “It’s easier to take away one guy, harder to take away two guys, obviously.”
The fact is, nobody was even sure they’d be playing in a few days. Not because of injuries, but because of Covid-19. But the season is upon us, and for everyone, it seems more precious than ever.
“I’m very excited,” Landry said. “I’m excited to get the opportunity to take the field and play the game that I love ... it’s a great, great feeling.”
“I think the best thing that the world can do is finish strong,” Beckham said. “And try to make it the best that it’s ever been.”
