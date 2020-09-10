Man tells Medina police he is victimized while driving, but later says he wasn’t

MEDINA, Ohio (WOIO) - Medina police are investigating an incident after a man claimed to be a crime victim then recanted in an interview at the hospital.
The man told police, who arrived around 8 p.m., that a darkly colored pickup truck flashed him down on I-76.
He said two men assaulted and robbed him after he pulled over, according to Medina police.
He was taken to the hospital, and police said they questioned him on inconsistencies in his story.
A release said he recanted his original telling of events.
This in an ongoing investigation.
