Mourners to gather on Thursday at funeral home for wake of slain Cleveland Police Officer James Skernivitz

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Visitation hours for James Skernivitz, the Cleveland detective who was killed in the line of duty, will be held on Thursday afternoon.
Fellow law enforcement officers, family, and community members will gather for the wake at A. Ripepi & Sons Funeral Home in Middleburg Heights beginning at 2 p.m.
Skernivitz, 53, was working undercover when he was fatally shot on Sept. 3 while sitting in a parked car on Cleveland’s West side during an apparent attempted robbery, according to investigators.
A civilian passenger sitting in Skernivitz’s unmarked police car was also killed during the incident.
Three people have been charged in connection to Skernivitz’s death; an 18-year-old and two teenagers.
Funeral services for Skernivitz was moved from St. John the Evangelist in downtown Cleveland to Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday at 10 a.m.
