Multiple vehicles stolen in residential neighborhoods, Beachwood police say

BEACHWOOD, Ohio (WOIO) - A number of vehicles were stolen in residential neighborhoods early Thursday morning, police said.
According to Beachwood police, thieves also took items from multiple vehicles.
The crimes happened between midnight and five a.m.
Police said most if not all of the vehicles affected were unlocked.
And, some vehicles even had the keys left inside, said police.
Officer Jamey Appell is asking residents with surveillance cameras to check for any suspicious activity.
Appell said if you find any video that could help their investigation please call him at 216-595-3749 or e-mail him to Jamey.Appell@beachwood.com.
Appell reminds residents to lock their vehicles.
